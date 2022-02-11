Pep Guardiola has braced Manchester City for an assault by Liverpool on their Premier League supremacy.

City’s lead stands at nine points after 24 matches, although second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand, and the manner of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Leicester City on Thursday spoke of their continuing belief.

A dip over the Christmas and New Year period cost Liverpool substantial ground in the title race, but they are looking sharp again for Jurgen Klopp, setting up the prospect of a tantalising final few months of the season.

“If we want to fight to win the Premier League, we will have to win an incredible amount of points against these opponents that we’ve faced in the last seasons many, many times,” Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City. “The margin against Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot, a lot, a lot of games. We have to get more than 90 (points) – 95, 96 to be champions. I’m pretty sure of that right now.”

City are fighting for the title, but Norwich are scrapping for their Premier League status. Dean Smith’s side sit 18th on 18 points, but are just one from safety after three games unbeaten.

“They’re a very good team but I’m not going to anger Pep again by suggesting they are the best team in the world, but they’re certainly up there, aren’t they?,” said Smith in his news conference. “They’re a very good team littered with stars all over the place. Whatever team they put out, you know it’s going to be a challenge.

“It’s 11 human beings against 11 human beings. Human beings have faults in them and can make mistakes. They make fewer, as everybody knows, but we’ve got to find some kind of weakness.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Norwich City – Teemu Pukki

Pukki scored his first league goal since November in Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in midweek. The Canaries will surely need their front man to get on a scoring run if they are to push on and avoid the drop.

Manchester City – Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has scored in each of his last seven appearances for Manchester City in all competitions – the last player to score in more consecutively for the club was Sergio Aguero in January 2014 (eight).

KEY OPTA FACTS

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League games against Norwich (five goals, two assists), while teammate Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in four goals in his two starts against the Canaries in the competition (two goals, two assists).

Guardiola has a win ratio of 88 per cent against English managers in the Premier League (P66 W58), the highest of any manager to take charge of 5+ such games. His four games against Dean Smith have all been won by an aggregate score of 13-2.

Norwich have scored six goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 15 in the competition combined.

City have lost just one of their last 36 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W30 D5), though that loss did come at Norwich in September 2019.

Norwich have won seven points from their last three Premier League games (W2 D1), just one fewer than they had in their previous 12 before this (W2 D2 L8). Dean Smith is looking to become the first Norwich manager to go unbeaten for four Premier League matches since Chris Hughton in February 2013.