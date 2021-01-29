Manchester United-Arsenal Preview

Martin Odegaard was always fighting a “lost battle” with comparisons to Lionel Messi but has the characteristics needed to flourish at Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta, whose side face Manchester United on Saturday.

Arsenal completed a deal to take Norway international Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season on Wednesday.

Odegaard was signed by Los Blancos from Stromsgodset as a prodigious teenager and was highly impressive in a temporary stint with Real Sociedad last term, creating 62 chance in 31 LaLiga appearances.

Arteta is excited by Odegaard’s qualities but did urge caution, saying comparisons to Barcelona great Messi are unhelpful.

“I wouldn’t even get close to that name you just mentioned (Messi) because it’s a lost battle in my opinion. Martin is Martin,” Arteta said. “In the last few seasons he’s progressed and developed in the right way. I follow him very closely because he played for Real Sociedad, which is my hometown, and I know him really well.

“He’s such a talent. He needs the right environment, a little bit of time, but he’s got the qualities to be a success for us.”

United, meanwhile, missed the chance to move back to the top of the Premier League when they lost to lowly Sheffield United on Wednesday. It was the Red Devils’ first defeat since a 1-0 reverse to Arsenal in November.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopping for a swift reaction, but praised Arsenal’s acquisition of his compatriot Odegaard.

“Martin is a very talented young player,” Solskjaer said. “We know from the national team that he can cause anyone problems. Just hope he isn’t finding his form on Saturday!

“Arsenal have been impressive lately, turned it around. Since the Chelsea game they have got really good results. Always great games against Arsenal. Some classics between the two sides.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Saka has been involved in seven Premier League goals this season (five goals, two assists), more than any other teenager this term. The last teenager to be involved in more goals in a league campaign for Arsenal was Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07 (two goals, 11 assists).

Manchester United – Luke Shaw

One of the Old Trafford success stories this season has been Shaw’s resurgence, with the full-back having been hugely impressive during United’s strong run. Indeed, he was missed against Sheffield United, with Alex Telles preferred until Shaw was introduced in the 82nd minute.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• In all competitions, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four of his last five games against Manchester United, scoring the winner earlier this season at Old Trafford. However, it is unclear as to whether he will feature on Saturday, after he was given time to help care for his ill mother.

• Arteta is looking to become the first ever Gunners manager to win his first three league matches against Manchester United, and only the fourth to win their first three Premier League games for any club against the Red Devils, after Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Garry Monk.

• United have not lost three consecutive away top-flight games against Arsenal since May 1991 – the Red Devils last lost three away league games in a row against any single opponent versus Brighton between 1982 and 2018.

• Arsenal have won their last two Premier League matches against United, last winning three in a row in September 1998 under Arsene Wenger.

• United are unbeaten in 17 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history (also September 1999). The Red Devils have won 26 points away from home so far this season, more than any other Premier League side (W8 D2).