Manchester United-Aston Villa Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he will have to rotate his Manchester United side to avoid injuries in a daunting run of three Premier League games in five days.

United face Aston Villa on Sunday before hosting Leicester City on Tuesday, with Liverpool then visiting Old Trafford 48 hours later.

It will be the first time United have played three league games in five days since April 1992. On that occasion, they beat Southampton 1-0 at home before drawing at Luton Town and then suffering consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Liverpool.

“I’ve never seen that schedule before in modern-day football,” said Solskjaer, who also have a Europa League final to look forward to.

“I’ve looked through and I know Man United in 91-92 had a very similar run-in and you can see how the results deteriorated.

“If I’m going to look after the players, I’m going to make some decisions. I’ve got to look after the players, that’s the biggest thing, [avoiding] injuries to players and that’s too much of an injury risk.

“It has to be a lot of rotation and decisions made on the day of the game. We can’t prepare for the games like other teams, when they get a week or two, or maybe five or 10 days.”

Villa beat Everton last time out, though that was only the third win they have managed in Jack Grealish’s absence, and Dean Smith confirmed the playmaker is not yet ready to return.

“It will be 12 games that he misses. He’s out on the grass loading the injury, so he’s on his way back, but this game will be too soon for him,” Smith said.

“As I’ve said many times, we want him back as soon as possible, but we’ve got to do it right as well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins, who netted the opener in last week’s 2-1 win at Everton, has initiated six open play sequences of play that have ended in a goal in the Premier League this season – no player has done so more often (Youri Tielemans also six).

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has scored in both of his Premier League games against Aston Villa. Both goals came from the penalty spot, and both goals ended up being the winning goal of the game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-United have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League matches (W17 D9). Indeed, the Red Devils are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning seven and drawing six since their 1-2 home loss to Sheffield United in January.

-After a run of one goal in 13 Premier League games, Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi has scored in his last two top-flight appearances, including the winner at Everton last time out.

-Villa’s 14 clean sheets this season is their most in a single Premier League campaign since 2009-10 (15). However, the Villans have conceded at least once in each of their last seven games, with no Premier League side on a longer current run without a clean sheet.

-United are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W14 D7) since a 3-1 loss on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It’s the longest unbeaten away run one side has had against another in English league history.

-In all competitions, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 away games against Villa since a 3-0 League Cup loss in October 1999. Only Liverpool at Sunderland (23 between 1959-2002) have had a longer unbeaten away run against an opponent in English football.