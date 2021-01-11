Manchester United-Burnley Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thrilled with Manchester United’s progress this season but insists his side will not get ahead of themselves if they move top of the Premier League on Tuesday.

United travel to Burnley and a win at Turf Moor would send them above Liverpool, who the Red Devils then face in a crunch clash on Sunday.

After going seven games unbeaten in all competitions, United lost to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals, but bounced back by beating Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Even if United get the three points at Burnley, however, Solskjaer joked that nobody remembers who is top in mid-January.

“We’re better off this season than we were at this stage last season; we’ve scored more goals, won more games, played better football,” Solskjaer said.

“Nobody remembers who’s top on January 12, and for us it’s about developing the team – we’re progressing and we’ve shown we can bounce back from disappointment.

“The league table doesn’t really matter now, you pick up points and when you get to March, April, that’s when the league is going to be decided.

“We knew this would be a difficult season for us, we had to catch up. We’ve done well.”

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is hoping to welcome back four players, believed to be Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Jimmy Dunne and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, from COVID-19 enforced isolation.

“They’ve been double tested again and the timescale fits in. We’ve followed all the protocols so hopefully people will be available,” Dyche said.

“The only challenge is, if you’ve had players who have been locking down for 10 days and they come straight back in and are expected to play a game, and not just one game, four or five back to back.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood is the only player to have scored more than once for the Clarets in the Premier League this season (three) – in games at Turf Moor, the striker has netted 40% of their goals in the competition this term (2/5).

Manchester United – Anthony Martial

Martial has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Burnley at Turf Moor, with each strike being the first and ultimately winning goal of the game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United’s Marcus Rashford has scored six goals in seven away games in the Premier League this season, while he’s never previously netted more than six away from home in a single campaign in the competition.

– Following victories against Wolves and Sheffield United, Burnley will have the opportunity to record three consecutive Premier League wins at Turf Moor for the first time since January 2017 (a run of five).

– United are averaging three goals per away game in the Premier League this season (21 in seven games) – in the competition’s history, the highest goals per game average away from home across a Premier League season is 2.5, by Liverpool in 2013-14.

– Burnley have scored just one goal in their six Premier League home games against United, compared to seven in six away games versus the Red Devils in the competition.

– United are the only side still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, winning six of their seven games so far (D1). In total, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 14 league games on the road, their longest run since March 2010-January 2011 (16 games).