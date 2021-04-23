Manchester United-Leeds United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is glad the proposed European Super League plans fell through and now wants Manchester United’s full focus to be on their “unique” clash with Leeds United.

In what has been a tumultuous week for Man United, the club apologised to their supporters after withdrawing from the breakaway competition amid widespread condemnation.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also announced he will step down at the end of the year and protestors blocked entrances to United’s Carrington training ground on Thursday.

On the field, United have won five games in a row and can strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League when they travel to historic rivals Leeds on Sunday.

“It’s important that we’ve listened to the fans (on the Super League) and I’m so, so happy that the fans have been heard. Now let’s go onto the game of football,” Solskjaer said.

“You know fans between our clubs have always had a rivalry. That’s important, in a period like this, that we don’t want to incite or brew anything up. It’s a completely unique game.”

United won December’s reverse fixture 6-2 at Old Trafford, with Scott McTominay scoring twice inside the opening three minutes.

“We started that game unbelievably well – we scored in our first two attacks – and it was never a 6-2 win,” Solskjaer added.

“We’ve looked at it, we’ve analysed it ourselves, and I don’t expect the same scoreline because the difference between the teams was not four goals.”

Leeds enter their first home league meeting with United since 2003 unbeaten in five games, taking points off Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in that run.

Marcelo Bielsa, like Solskjaer, has called for calm among supporters as the fallout from the collapsed Super League continues.

“I always hope that there is calmness,” he said. “In football and in a classic game like this there is a grade of excitement that is absolutely enough.

“I know perfectly what it means to play in a classic game. It’s something that has to be built up for many years to lay in the feelings of the fans. I know the effect that the result will have on people.”

KEY PLAYERS

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Bamford has not found the net in his last three games, but his tally of 14 goals in 32 Premier League appearances this term suggests that he is good enough to lead the line at this level. However, the Englishman’s first seven league goals this term came from 28 shots, while his subsequent seven have come from 70 attempts, so he needs to find his scoring boots again.

Manchester United – Paul Pogba

Pogba has assisted a goal in four of his last five appearances for United in all competitions, including one in each of his last three outings. This may be considered a special fixture in more ways than one for the midfielder, too, as his senior debut came against Leeds at Elland Road in a 3-0 EFL Cup win in 2011.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Man United won the reverse fixture against Leeds at Old Trafford 6-2 – only twice in the Premier League have they done the double over the Whites (1996-97 and 1999-00).

– Leeds have won just one of their last eight home games against Man Utd in all competitions (D2 L5), losing each of the last three in a row.

– The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games (W15 D8), with only Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004 (27) having a longer such run in English top-flight history.

– Last time out against Liverpool, Leeds became the first team to see their games have 100 goals scored in the Premier League this season (F50 A50). Man United’s matches have so far seen 99 goals scored this term (F64 A35).

– Mason Greenwood has scored 15 Premier League goals for Man United, with no player scoring more as a teenager for the Red Devils in the competition. He has netted four goals in his last three Premier League games, and could become the first teenager to score in four in a row in the competition since Francis Jeffers in September 2000.