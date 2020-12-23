Manchester United-Leicester City Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was buoyed by Manchester United’s resilient EFL Cup display against Everton, insisting his team knows what they need to do to win trophies.

United face Leicester City in the early kick-off on Boxing Day, coming into the match on the back of a 2-0 quarter-final win over Everton on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late on at Goodison Park, to set up a semi-final clash with Manchester City.

United would move, temporarily at least, into second with a win over the Foxes.

“We know that when we defend well we’ve got players to win us the game,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the win at Everton.

“The spirit in the camp is really good, winning gives energy, gives us a boost for the next game on Boxing Day. We’re in the semis. It’s a worse game to lose, a semi-final, because when you get to a final you get that feeling, the build up, so we’re going to do everything we can to get to the semi-final in a good state. We’ve got many league games before that.”

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, expects to have the same squad to choose from as he did for a win over Tottenham last time out, with Jamie Vardy overcoming a groin issue.

“(Vardy) will be fine for the game. It’s just a little bit of soreness in that (groin) area, which he’s had a few times, but he’ll be okay,” Rodgers said.

“It gives us a chance to recover some players, which can help and allows us to be a fraction fresher for the weekend. “It’ll be pretty much the same squad. (Caglar) Soyuncu is close. If not for Saturday, he could be available for the Monday game which will be great. He’s training working well and other than that, everyone else is okay.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi deputised at centre-back in Leicester’s defeat to Everton last week, but returned to midfield against Tottenham to help the Foxes clinch a 2-0 win. The Nigeria international is one of the finest holding players in the league,

Manchester United – Edinson Cavani

Cavani produced the moment of quality to make the breakthrough against Everton, drilling in a wonderful finish – his second goal at Goodison Park. With United sure to rotate their squad over the Christmas run, having a player of his experience as an option will be a huge benefit.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Leicester have lost more Premier League games (19) and conceded more Premier League goals (60) against United than they have versus any other side in the competition.

• United have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Leicester – against no side have they had a longer scoring streak in the competition (also 22 vs Aston Villa between 1997-2008).

• Since returning to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have lost five of their six games played on Boxing Day in the competition, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in 2018.

• United have won each of their last 10 Premier League away games. In top-flight history, only two sides have ever won 11 in a row on the road – Chelsea between April-December 2008 and Manchester City between May-December 2017.

• Four of Leicester’s five Premier League defeats this season have come in home games. Indeed, the Foxes have already lost as many home league games this season as they had in the whole of 2019-20 (four).

• Since Rodgers’ first game in charge of Leicester, Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than any other player (43). Only Luis Suarez (54) scored more Premier League goals under the Northern Irishman than Vardy has managed so far.