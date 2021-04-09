Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “pretty, pretty sure” his Manchester United players will be looking to prove a point when they visit Tottenham on Sunday.

United lost the reverse fixture 6-1 at Old Trafford, their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat and worst since another home humbling in the 2011 Manchester derby.

Yet while United now sit second in the table, Jose Mourinho’s inconsistent Spurs team are in sixth, and Solskjaer has no doubt that his players will be looking for revenge.

“I think the players will remember that game with a lot of pain,” Solskjaer said.

“Their pride has been hurt, their professional pride. The manner we lost is not ourselves and our team-worthy. We know that.

“We gave ourselves a difficult game by having 10 men, pre-season was short and we were not up to the standard required, but we were so poor. I’m pretty, pretty sure we’ll see some players wanting to prove we’re better than that.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, does not believe the scoreline in the previous meeting can be taken as a reflection of the quality of both sides.

“I think that 6-1 doesn’t reflect the reality. It can happen. Of course it can happen sometimes, these crazy results between two big clubs, but they happen in an isolated way,” he said.

“I go much more in the direction of the other two previous matches between us and United. We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, with a penalty, and we drew 1-1 at home last season, also with a penalty. For me this is more the reality, we are not far from each other, so I think it’s going to be a difficult match for us both.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Tanguy Ndombele

After a difficult first season at Spurs, former Lyon star Ndombele has been a key figure this term, and his ability to drive forward through midfield and link the attack could be crucial to providing Harry Kane and co. with the ammunition to do the damage on Sunday.

Manchester United – Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is looking to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since July 2020, while only Wayne Rooney (15) and Marcus Rashford (13) have scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for Manchester United than Greenwood (12).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Spurs star Kane (19) is looking to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season for the fifth different campaign (also 2017-18, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2014-15), and would become just the fourth player in the competition’s history to achieve this feat after Alan Shearer (seven times), Sergio Aguero (six) and Thierry Henry (five).

•Mourinho is looking to become the first former United manager since Dave Sexton in 1981-82 with Coventry City to complete a league double over the Red Devils after leaving the club.

•United are unbeaten in each of their last 22 Premier League away games (W14 D8) – only Arsenal between August 2001-September 2002 (23 games) and April 2003-September 2004 (27 games) have registered longer such away runs in English top-flight history.

•Tottenham have won their last three Premier League home games, while scoring two or more goals in each victory – they last won four in a row in this manner back in May 2017 (a run of seven), which included a 2-1 win against United.

•The record for goals scored against Manchester United by an opponent in a Premier League season is seven, achieved by four clubs. The last team to score more than seven in a top-flight season were Spurs in 1962-63 (eight), while the last team to hit double figures were Aston Villa and Newcastle during 1930-31 (11 each).