Manchester United-West Brom Preview

Sam Allardyce has urged his West Brom players to take inspiration from Sheffield United by pulling off a shock result against Manchester United on Sunday.

United have won only one of their last four Premier League games, a run that includes a 2-1 home loss to the division’s bottom side Sheff Utd last month.

West Brom have taken only one point from their last five games, but Allardyce feels his side still have time to make up the 11-point gap on safety, starting with a positive result this weekend.

“If we can’t win the game, don’t lose it. It hasn’t happened as often as I would have liked but it’s about getting to 38 points,” he said.

“Can the club go four, five or six games without getting beaten? That’s the goal to start with. Stop losing, start winning and drawing and go on an undefeated run and we will see.

“Whenever we play Manchester United it’s a challenge. If they are off form and we play to our best we have a chance of beating them – as Sheffield United did.

“Our best is needed and it has to result in victories for us now.”

United drew 3-3 with Everton last time out in the league, but they responded with a 1-0 extra-time win over West Ham in the FA Cup last 16 in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged that his side are facing a pivotal moment in their season, which could still end with silverware as they continue to battle on three fronts.

“Of course this is an important game for us,” Solskjaer said. “And it’s an important spell. Every game you tick one off and it’s one less possibility to catch up the teams in front.

“That’s what we want to do and that’s what we’re here to do. Sunday is a big one for us in that respect, to get back to winning ways.

“The two points dropped against Everton was disappointing when it’s the last kick of the ball, but we bounced back really well in the cup against West Ham.”

KEY PLAYERS

West Brom – Mbaye Diagne

If West Brom are to start putting points on the board then they need to start scoring more regularly, placing pressure on January signing Diagne to get off the mark with his first goal for the club.

He has showed plenty of promise in his three matches, assisting a goal on his debut against Fulham and having two goals ruled out against Tottenham, but now is the time to step up.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is averaging a goal or assist once every 84 minutes in the Premier League, which is the best ratio of the 1,685 players with at least five goal involvements in the competition’s history.

The Portugal international has two goals and two assists in his last two league matches and remains the most important player in this United side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Brom have lost nine of their 12 home Premier League matches against Man Utd (W1 D2), shipping at least two goals in 11 of those 12 games and 31 in total.

– United are looking to record a Premier League double over West Brom for the first time since the 2011-12 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

– The Red Devils scored in each of their first 17 Premier League games against West Brom, netting 43 goals at an average of 2.5 per game. In their last eight against the Baggies, they have scored just seven goals, an average of 0.9 per game, and failed to score in four of those games.

– West Brom have conceded the most Premier League goals this season (54), while Manchester United have scored the most (49). A goal for Man Utd will see them reach 50 in the Premier League in 24 or fewer games for the first time since 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson (20 games).

– United are currently unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5) – their longest-such run on the road in top-flight history. There have been six longer runs by four different teams in the top flight, most recently a 21-game run for Liverpool between January 2019-February 2020.