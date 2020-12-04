Manchester United-West Ham United Preview

Edinson Cavani is leading by example at Manchester United, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani scored twice and set up Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser in a 3-2 comeback win over Southampton in United’s last Premier League fixture, before going close to scoring against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, hitting the crossbar with a deft lob.

Cavani has offered United a different dimension in attack, and Solskjaer hailed the 33-year-old’s impact, adding that the rest of the Red Devils’ youthful attack have plenty to learn from the Uruguayan.

“Last season we were the youngest team in the Premier League and have been looking at ways to improve the squad,” Solskjaer said ahead of a trip to West Ham on Saturday. “With the signings of Bruno, Donny [van de Beek], Alex [Telles] and Edinson, the balance of the squad has been improved.

“He’s a different type of forward,” Solskjaer said of Cavani. “He can play a different way and with his experience in world football, he’s come in and shown the young lads how to live your life and make your career last.”

Marcus Rashford sustained a shoulder problem against PSG and may not be fit to face West Ham, whose manager David Moyes is going up against his former club.

Moyes endured a difficult 10-month spell at Old Trafford after replacing Alex Ferguson in 2013, but has found his form again in his second stint in charge at West Ham, who sit fifth after a three-game winning run.

“People saw our start and thought we might not do so well, but I saw we had a hungry group of players keen to impress and keen to improve,” Moyes, who will be without star man Michail Antonio, told reporters. “We want to go as far as we can go and ultimately we haven’t set any targets, but I want us to hang on to the shirt tails of the big boys if we can.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Lukasz Fabianski

Fabianski, who has conceded 11 times in total, has prevented more goals (2.21) than any other Premier League goalkeeper this season, and seems set for another busy game when Manchester United visit London Stadium.

Manchester United – Edinson Cavani

Cavani is averaging a goal or assist every 32 minutes in the Premier League so far this season (three goals and one assist in 128 minutes). Given Rashford is a doubt, it seems as though the former Napoli star will get the chance to continue his fine form from the off on Saturday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against United – they have not won three in a row at home against the Red Devils in the top-flight since a run of four between January 1974-December 1977.

• This will be just the fourth Premier League meeting between West Ham and United with the Hammers starting above the Red Devils, following a 0-0 draw in August 1998, and 2-1 wins for Man Utd in August 1995 and September 2014.

• United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games, their longest winning away run in their league history. The Red Devils are looking to win their first five games on the road in a single league campaign for the first time since 1985-86.

• Since Fernandes’ debut, United have earned more Premier League points-per-game than any other side (2.09). Their haul of 48 points in their 23 league games since his arrival is 17 more than they earned in the same number of games before his debut (31).

• Fernandes has scored in each of his last five Premier League away games – the last player to score in six consecutive away league appearances for the Red Devils was Denis Law in March 1964. Eleven of the playmaker’s 15 Premier League goals have come on the road.