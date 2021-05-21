Manchester United-Wolverhampton Preview

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Harry Maguire is likely to miss the Europa League final against Villarreal.

Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage in an awkward collision with Anwar El Ghazi during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on May 9 and subsequently had to be withdrawn.

Solskjaer said earlier this week that Maguire was feeling optimistic about his chances of being fit for the match on May 26.

But Solskjaer has now said he does not expect the defender to recover in time.

“He’s walking, but it’s a long way from walking to running, so to be honest I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk,” said the United boss ahead of Sunday’s league game with Wolves.

“I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, to see if he can be out there. Steadily but surely he is improving, but ligaments take time to heal.

“He’s a very important person in the dressing room and a leader. Before the fans came in you all heard him from the stands. He wants the team to do well, he’s organising from the stands, which has been easy because it’s been so quiet.

“He’ll be in the dressing room and make sure everyone’s ready for the final.”

Yet Sunday’s fixture will be all about Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who has confirmed he will leave the club following the match.

Nuno has spent four years at Wolves, guiding them from the Championship to become an established Premier League side, but after a difficult campaign he is stepping away.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack,” Nuno said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Conor Coady

Conor Coady has been a revelation for Wolves under Nuno, and the captain will be eager to help his boss go out on a high note. There is also the small matter of a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad up for grabs for the centre-back, who has not been in the greatest of form lately.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

With 18 goals and 12 assists this season, Bruno Fernandes has become just the fifth player to register 30+ goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign for United, after Eric Cantona in 1993-94 (30), Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 (37), Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (31) and Robin van Persie in 2012-13 (35).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Marcus Rashford’s next goal will be his 100th in all competitions in his senior career (88 for United, 11 for England). Rashford has scored in two of his three starts against Wolves for the Red Devils.

– With Raul Jimenez in the team this season (up to the end of November), Wolves had won 50% of their Premier League games (5/10). Since his injury, Wolves have won just 26% of their league games (7/27).

– No Premier League side has had more shots on target than Manchester United this season (209, level with Liverpool). The Red Devils have not finished a league campaign as the side with the most attempts on target since 2007-08 (260).

– United have lost their final league game in just one of their last 13 campaigns (W9 D3), going down 2-0 against Cardiff in 2018-19. When finishing their Premier League campaign away from home, the Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 games (W7 D3), since losing 1-3 at Spurs in 2000-01.

– If United avoid defeat, they will become just the fourth side to remain unbeaten away from home across an entire English top-flight campaign, after Preston (1888-89), Arsenal (2001-02) and Arsenal again (2003-04).