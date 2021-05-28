Manoah dominates Yanks to win debut 2-0 for Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP)Alek Manoah (1-0), the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, dominated with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut and lead the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 2-0 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray (2-2) and Gary Sanchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo German (4-3), and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Wedneday night’s rainout.

Jordan Romano worked a 1-2-3 seventh for his second save.

Jonathan Loiasiga (4-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning around three hits in relief of Jordan Montgomery to win the second game, and with closer Aroldis Chapman sick, Chad Green pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

CUBS 5, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Javier Baez ran the first baseline backward while being chased by first baseman Will Craig during a two-run third.

With Willson Contreras on second and two outs, Baez grounded to third baseman Erik Gonzalez, who made an off-line throw. Baez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag and started backtracking, and Craig followed. Contreras sprinted home., and Craig flipped to catcher Michael Perez as Contreras slid under the tag while Baez took off for first. Perez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Baez to race to second and later score on Ian Happ’s single.

Kyle Hendricks (5-4) overcame solo homers by Perez, Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds to win his third straight start, and Ryan Tepera got four outs for his first save in three years. Tyler Anderson (3-5) was the loser.

CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) – Yadier Molina had an RBI double in the 10th inning that led St. Louis past Arizona, which has lost 11 straight games.

The 38-year-old Molina ripped a one-out double down the left field line, just out of the reach of a diving Eduardo Escobar. The hit scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning on second base. Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save of the season.

The Cardinals won despite blowing a 4-0 lead. Carlos Martinez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer in his return from the injured list.

The Diamondbacks clawed their way back with a big seventh. The first six batters reached base – punctuated by Pavin Smith’s two-run double – and they cut the deficit to 4-3. Smith came up big again in the eighth, driving a tying double into the left-center gap that scored Ketel Marte.

Martinez was brilliant through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing three straight hits and getting pulled from the game after David Peralta’s RBI double. He struck out six and allowed three earned runs.

Alex Reyes (3-1) got the win with a scoreless ninth. Stefan Crichton (0-4) gave up Molina’s double in the 10th.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Shane Bieber (5-3) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off with a home run and struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Indians, who helped Terry Francona to his 700th victory as Cleveland’s manager.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Tigers, who have lost five of six.

METS 1, ROCKIES 0

METS 4, ROCKIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Jose Peraza homered off German Marquez (3-5) starting the third inning of the opener and singled off Antonio Senzatela (1-5) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the second game.

Peraza went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the doubleheader sweep after hitting .156 (5 for 32) with a homer and four RBIs in his previous 11 games.

Marcus Stroman (4-4) ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game, and Edwin Diaz got three straight outs for his ninth save. Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game, and Jacob Barnes got his second save.

Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year. The Rockies are 16-12 at mile-high Coors Field.

Marquez (3-5) needed just 62 pitches in the opener, the fewest pitches in a complete game of at least six innings since at least 1901.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) – Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and broke a 2-2 tie on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker as Yimi Garcia (3-3) threw to second base in a failed attempt for an inning-ending double play.

Garrett Cooper’s RBI single off Jose Alvarado (4-0) had tied the score in the eighth.

Hector Neris worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his ninth save.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall against Miguel Diaz (2-1) brought home Omar Narvaez in the 10th inning.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a four-game split. The shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay last week, also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres, who lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Brent Suter (4-3) held the Padres scoreless in the 10th.

RAYS 7, ROYALS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Meadows hit a two-run triple in the first Brady Singer (2-4) and connected on a third-inning two-run homer.

Shane McClanahan (2-0) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. Tampa Bay has won two straight after Kansas City stopped the Rays’ 11-game winning streak in the series opener Tuesday night.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 3

REDS 3, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning in the completion of a suspended game, and Sonny Gray (1-3) pitched six innings of two-hit ball to win the nightcap as Cincinnati completed its first series win in Washington since 2015.

Washington led 3-0 when Wednesday night’s game was suspended in middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay of 3 hours, 4 minutes.

Austin Voth (1-0) allowed two hits in two scoreless innings . Jeff Hoffman (3-4) gave up two runs, two hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Eugenio Suarez hit his 11th homer and first leadoff shot of his career in the second game. Stephen Strasburg (1-2), who allowed all three runs and departed after a two-run fifth. Lucas Sims worked the ninth for his third save.

WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermin Mercedes homered and drove in three, and Chicago handed Baltimore its 10th straight loss.

Cease (3-1) threw a career-high 111 pitches and allowed one earned run over six innings.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative.

Dillon Tate (0-2) took the loss.

The 10th straight loss matched the Orioles’ longest skid since dropping 10 in a row from June 12-21, 2019.

DODGERS 4, GIANTS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth – one of five home runs in the game – and Los Angeles beat San Francisco.

The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12. San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended.

Returning from a road trip in which they won four of five, the Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall.

Justin Turner added a two-run shot and DJ Peters hit his first major league homer for the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria had a solo homer and Donovan Solano added a two-run blast for the Giants.

ATHLETICS 5, ANGELS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Sean Murphy hit a two-run single in the decisive sixth inning and Oakland took advantage after Bay Area traffic kept Shohei Ohtani off the mound for a win over the Angels.

Bassitt (5-2) struck out nine and walked one to beat the Angels in back-to-back outings. He completed this gem in 114 pitches.

Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus also had run-scoring singles while Tony Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the five-run sixth.

Aaron Slegers (2-2) relieved and gave up Chapman’s RBI single to break up a scoreless game before Murphy gave Bassitt a nice cushion.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Chris Flexen threw seven shutdown innings and was backed by home runs from Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham, and Seattle defeated Texas.

Flexen (5-2) rebounded from his worst start of the year scattering three hits, and only Willie Calhoun advanced past first base when his slicing triple evaded Jarred Kelenic’s diving attempt in the sixth inning. He struck out six and walked only one.

Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton finished off Seattle’s fourth shutout of the season.

The two solo homers were the only hits allowed by Kolby Allard (1-1) in his first start of the season. Allard went four innings and struck out four.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports