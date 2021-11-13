Mansell accounts for two TDs in Abilene Christian victory

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Peyton Mansell threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Abilene Christian to a 29-3 victory over Tarleton on Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-5, 1-4 ASUN/WAC challenge) put the game away with a 16-point fourth quarter that included a 1-yard TD run by Mansell and a 19-yard scoring run by Davion Johnson.

Mansell completed 21 of 27 passes for 161 yards. Tyrese White had 71 yards rushing and Kobe Clark had 11 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, his seventh receiving TD this season.

Steven Duncan completed 9 of 20 passes for 134 yards for the Texans (5-5) and Ryheem Skinner had 12 carries for 72 yards on the ground.

Abilene Christian was outgained 330-321 but controlled the ball for 38 minutes.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25