Maple Leafs’ late goal breaks tie with Sabres, 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth time in nine outings. John Tavares, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who never trailed. Toronto improved to 10-5-1 following a 2-4-1 start to the season.

Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots in his Sabres debut.

LIGHTNING 3, PANTHERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Florida.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Florida got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots. The Panthers have a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) since starting the season 10-0-1.

RED WINGS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime – his second goal of the night – to give Detroit a win over Montreal.

Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and scored top shelf to goalie Sam Montembeault’s stick side. It was his seventh of the season, and gave him 300 career points.

Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves.

Montreal saw goals from Ryan Poehling and Chris Wideman. Goalie Jake Allen had eight saves before he was knocked out of the game late in the first period because of a collision with Larkin. Sam Montembeault took over and made 22 saves.

JETS 3, KINGS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a victory over Los Angeles.

Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who snapped a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

Scheifele’s winner was his first goal of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, CANUCKS 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice in Las Vegas’ win over Vancouver.

Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight to put Vegas ahead 5-4, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Reilly Smith, Brayden McNabb, and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner, who improved to 6-1 in his last seven starts, stopped 39 shots.

Nils Hoglander scored twice for the Canucks. J.T. Miller and Tanner Pearson also scored, while Demko made 31 saves.

Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0.

WILD 4, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and Minnesota beat Seattle for its fifth win in six games.

Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.

Marcus Johansson had a power-play goal for Seattle, and Alex Wennberg also scored. Philipp Grubauer finished with 18 saves. The Kraken have lost six of seven since a 4-1 win here over the Wild on Oct. 28.

Pitlick came into the game with four assists in 15 career games – four with the Wild this year and 11 with Nashville last season. Before his scoring outburst against the Kraken, he had only two shots all season.

RANGERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and New York beat Columbus.

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his second straight win, although he left the game at 13:15 of the third after a collision with Vladislav Gavrikov. He was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped both shots he faced.

Jakub Voracek, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus, which has lost two straight at home. Elvis Merzilikins had 36 saves

HURRICANES 3, BLUES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as Carolina beat St. Louis.

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

Tarasenko tied it 2-2 as he got his own rebound in front and slipped the puck past Lyon 48 seconds into the third period.

AVALANCHE 6, SHARKS 2

DENVER (AP) – Colorado overcame a slow start to beat San Jose.

Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3.

Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, while Adin Hill made 25 saves.

San Jose was whole again after coach Bob Boughner and seven players were reinstated from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list on Friday.

STARS 5, FLYERS 2

DALLAS (AP) – Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and Dallas beat Philadelphia for its first win in regulation this season.

Hintz also had the primary assist when Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal in the third period to put Dallas ahead 4-1.

Luke Glendening also had a goal and an assist for Dallas (5-6-2), which had previously won three games in overtime and another in a shootout. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa’ also scored.

For the Flyers, James Van Riemsdyk and Ivan Provorov scored. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season.

PREDATORS 4, COYOTES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead Nashville over Arizona.

Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. Juuse Saros had 22 saves. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists.

Jakob Chychrun scored and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for the struggling Coyotes, who are 1-13-1 this season.

SENATORS 6, PENGUINS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and Ottawa defeated Pittsburgh To end a four-game losing streak.

Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson each picked up their first points in the NHL with assists. Del Zotto also had an assist, Thomas Chabot had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the win.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice and Kasperi Kapanen once for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith turned aside 18 of 23 shots.

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Brad Marchand scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, which beat New Jersey and ended the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game.

Rookie Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Linemate Andreas Johnsson added two assists.

Boston, which was coming off a bad loss at home to Edmonton, never trailed.

