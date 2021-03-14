Maple Leafs look to reassert themselves vs. Senators

Their lead on the rest of the North Division has dwindled over the past 10 days, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are well aware they must change their fortunes to prevent it from completely disappearing.

As the Maple Leafs head into Sunday’s road clash with the Ottawa Senators, it’s with the knowledge they hold a 3-1-1 record against their provincial rivals this season.

However, disappointing is that the Leafs have dropped four of their last five games, all in regulation time, after an 18-4-2 start to the season. Their latest setback came in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

“It’s pretty simple. We have to bounce back,” defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “We have a break coming up and we have to empty the tank. It’s a huge game for us after a stretch that we’re not overly proud of. I think it’s a good test for us, back-to-back (nights). We just have to be ready. It’s time to bounce back.”

The Maple Leafs were flying high atop the league just a couple of weeks ago but are now fourth overall and on the verge of being reeled in by a handful more teams, including the Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Saturday’s performance didn’t help.

“We just didn’t have a good game,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We weren’t sharp mentally. We were sharp physically. We couldn’t get our game going. We weren’t even close with how we played.”

Goaltender Frederik Andersen — as is all too often the case in Toronto — is under tight scrutiny. But he insists the injury that kept him out of action for a handful of games recently isn’t a reason he’s surrendered 16 goals in the last four outings.

“I felt I’m moving fine and managing as best as I can,” Andersen said. “It’s not something I feel like talking too much about. I just want to focus on playing my best and working towards playing better.”

The Senators aren’t just sitting at the bottom of the North Division standings, but they’re also going through their own struggles right now. Ottawa is coming off three consecutive losses in Edmonton, and it has lost five of its last six games, all in regulation.

The young and rebuilding Senators dropped a 6-2 game to the Oilers on Friday, a clash that was tied 2-2 at the midway point. Edmonton handed them a 7-1 beatdown in the previous outing, so the Senators see their most recent game — even with the lopsided final score — as a step forward.

“We definitely learned a lesson from the last game,” forward Brady Tkachuk said. “We got out-competed and out-worked, and that should never happen with our team. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and it was a big moment for us to step up and make sure that we’re the team that worked the hardest. We played a majority of the game that way and we just had a couple of bad breaks.”

Toronto’s visit kicks off a six-game homestand for the Senators, who know they’re in a tough spot to make any semblance of a playoff push. But they want to ensure they are giving their all each game.

“At the end of the day, we wanted to show up and … work hard and win our battles. Whatever the result, was we know we did that,” defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “Some nights, we know that’s not going to go your way, and some nights it’s going to come back your way. We worked hard, and we worked until the last minute of the game, and that’s what’s most important to us.”

