TORONTO (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday in a statement that the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany having treatment.

”Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said.

Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League and was injured 10 games in. Dubas said Amirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required ”ongoing extensive investigations.”

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.

”Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa’s and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care,” Dubas said. ”Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.”

