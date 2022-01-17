Marble leads Loyola Marymount over Portland 70-58

LOS ANGELES (AP)Kwane Marble had 15 points off the bench to lead Loyola Marymount to a 70-58 win over Portland on Monday.

Cam Shelton had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 points.

Chris Austin had 16 points for the Pilots (10-8, 1-2). Chika Nduka added 16 points and seven rebounds. Mike Meadows had 16 points.

