BOSTON (AP)Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had one of each for the Bruins. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Carolina, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday.

LIGHTNING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and Tampa Bay got off to a fast start and evened the first-round playoff series.

Steven Stamkos, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon scored in the first eight minutes against Game 3 star Jack Campbell in the opening period. Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat also scored, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning.

Vasilevskiy improved to 17-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

William Nylander scored twice and Jake Muzzin also had a goal for the Maple Leafs. Campbell gave up five goals on 16 shots before being replaced in the second period by Erik Kallgren, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

KINGS 4, OILERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jonathan Quick tried to make a couple of his 31 saves without his glove during a masterful performance, Carl Grundstrom scored two third-period goals and Los Angeles evened the first-round playoff series.

After Trevor Moore and Troy Stecher scored in the first period, Quick earned his 10th career playoff shutout while the Kings firmly shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Los Angeles earned its first playoff victory on home ice since the club raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in 2014.

Mike Smith stopped 42 shots for the Oilers.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Edmonton, with Game 6 back in Los Angeles on Thursday.

BLUES 5, WILD 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and St. Louis evened the best-of-seven Western Conference series at two games apiece.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for the Blues.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports