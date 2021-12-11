Marfo scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Maine 73-47

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Kevin Marfo had 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Quinnipiac easily beat Maine 73-47 on Saturday.

Bernie Blunt had 14 points for Quinnipiac (6-4). Dezi Jones added 11 points.

LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have now lost four straight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51