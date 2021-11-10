Marin scores 20 as Southern Utah defeats Bethesda 116-74

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Dre Marin had 20 points as Southern Utah rolled past Bethesda 116-74 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Tevian Jones had 18 points for Southern Utah . John Knight III added 16 points. Aanen Moody had 15 points. Harrison Butler tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with 6 points.

Mark Carter had 18 points for the Flames. Daniel Estes added 13 points. Bethesda is an NCCAA member located in Anaheim, Calif.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51