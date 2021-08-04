Astros weather raucous crowd, blank Dodgers 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP)Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.

The crowd of 52,692 – the largest in the majors this season – had waited a long time to let Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series title.

Michael Brantley’s RBI double in the fourth inning gave Houston a 1-0 lead before Yordan Alvarez’s two-run homer over the wall in right center off Victor Gonzalez provided some much-needed insurance.

McCullers (9-2) – who started that Game 7 in 2017 – struck out nine and allowed four hits and with three walks. Ryne Stanek retired the side in order in the ninth. for his second save.

Walker Buehler (11-2) threw a career-high 115 pitches in six innings. He was charged with one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

MARINERS 4, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.

Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts.

Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall. The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Seattle has won the first two games of the three-game series and is 6-0 overall against the defending AL champion Rays this season.

Randy Arozarena homered for the Rays. Luis Patino (2-3) took the loss.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and New York routed Baltimore.

Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed just four singles. He struck out six and walked only one.

Gleyber Torres hit an RBI double in the second off Alexander Wells (1-2). Aaron Judge added his 22nd homer in the eighth.

MARLINS 5, METS 4

MIAMI (AP) – Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and Miami beat NL East-leading New York.

Isan Diaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert (1-1) and four relievers. New York has lost five of six.

Neidert allowed three runs and three hits, struck out five, walked four and hit a batter in 5 2/3 innings.

Taijuan Walker (7-6) took the loss. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, eight hits, struck out four and walked two.

BLUE JAYS 7, INDIANS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered in a win over Cleveland.

Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019. The Korean left-hander retired the first six batters and struck out eight to help the Blue Jays win for the fifth time in six games since moving back north of the border on Friday.

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits, and walked none. Right-hander Rafael Dolis worked a perfect eighth and left-hander Ryan Borucki finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (6-4) lost for the first time since April 20. He matched a season high by giving up six runs while allowing a career-worst 10 hits. He walked none and didn’t have any strikeouts.

Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramirez hit RBI doubles for the Indians.

ANGELS 11, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs while reaching base four times in his season debut, Phil Gosselin had three RBI singles and Los Angeles ended Texas’ three-game winning streak.

Jack Mayfield homered for the Angels, who won for only the second time in six games.

Adell had a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning that made it 3-1 and put the Angels ahead to stay, then added an RBI double in a four-run seventh. The 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft walked in his first at-bat and his third hit was another double in the ninth.

Jose Suarez (5-4) struck out six with one walk while allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Jordan Lyles (5-8) struck out six, walked three and gave up nine hits.

Andy Ibanez homered for the last-place Rangers, who missed a chance to match their season high with a fourth consecutive victory.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, GIANTS 1

PHOENIX (AP) – Madison Bumgarner threw seven stellar innings to beat his former team for the first time and Arizona knocked off first-place San Francisco.

Bumgarner (6-6) was pitching against the Giants for the second time since joining the Diamondbacks. He gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out four.

The Giants scored their only run against Bumgarner on Curt Casali’s solo homer in the fifth.

The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 3-0 in the second on Nick Ahmed’s RBI double and Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-RBI double. Christian Walker and Ahmed each had two hits.

Tyler Clippard handled the ninth for his second save of the season.

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto (7-6) gave up three runs, including two earned, over five innings. The right-hander gave up six hits, four walks and struck out seven.

PADRES 8, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer, Austin Nola had four hits and two RBIs, and San Diego thumped Oakland.

Manny Machado added two hits and scored twice for San Diego. Blake Snell pitched around traffic for five innings and allowed one run as the Padres won for the second time in three games since star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went out with a shoulder injury.

Starling Marte had three hits for Oakland, including his first home run with the A’s.

Pham hit his 12th home run on the ninth pitch from A’s starter Sean Manaea (8-7). The Padres’ leadoff hitter also had an RBI single in the third.

Snell (5-4) had six strikeouts and walked three. Four relievers retired three batters apiece to complete the seven-hitter.

TIGERS 4, RED SOX 2

DETROIT (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and Detroit dealt Boston its fifth straight loss, a season high.

Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) earned the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.

Garrett Richards (6-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Hunter Renfroe led off the second with his 17th homer of the year.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the eighth inning against his former team was the difference in Philadelphia’s victory over Washington, the Phillies’ third straight win.

Harper hit a 430-foot home run to left-center off Javy Guerra, his 17th, for a 5-2 lead.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-6) gave up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the eighth. Wheeler allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 7 ? innings. Jose Alvardo pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Ronald Torreyes also homered for the Phillies.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (6-10) pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, struck out eight and walked one. His ERA is 5.74.

BRAVES 6, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Freddie Freeman and Atlanta hammered Jon Lester in his first start for St. Louis, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a victory.

The 37-year-old Lester (3-6) allowed the first seven hitters to reach and did not record an out until his 27th pitch.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added run-scoring hits.

Freeman hit his 24th homer in the second off Lester, who gave up nine hits and six runs over five innings.

Max Fried tossed six shutout innings for the Braves, who have won seven of their last eight games in St. Louis. Fried (8-7) gave up just four hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Tyler O’Neill had three hits and reached base four times for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina drove in the lone run with a two-out single in the ninth.

TWINS 7, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Minnesota over Cincinnati.

Heath Hembree (2-6) walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner just inside the foul pole in right field.

Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins, who had lost four of their previous five games.

Danny Coulombe (2-1) got the final out of the eighth. Alex Colome allowed a single and walk to start the Cincinnati ninth before finishing for his third save and first since April 7.

Jonathan India hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart also went deep.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago.

Cease (8-6) walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.

Kris Bubic (3-5) went six innings, allowing three runs on three hits. The Royals scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, only their second run in their last three games.

ROCKIES 13, CUBS 6

DENVER (AP) – Elias Diaz hit a grand slam, Kyle Freeland got his first win in more than a month and Colorado defeated Chicago.

Freeland (2-6) pitched five innings and earned his first win since June 28 before being removed with a left foot contusion. He was hit by a line drive with one out in the fifth, finished the inning and was replaced after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five.

Sam Hilliard also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies.

Ian Happ homered for the Cubs. Chicago starter Zach Davies (6-8) allowed seven runs on six hits in four inning.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 5, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and Pittsburgh rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee in 10 innings.

Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. Polanco greeted reliever Daniel Norris with a single for the Pirates’ first hit, keying a five-run rally.

Polanco snagged a deep drive by Eduardo Escobar at the right field wall to end the ninth, then had an infield single with two outs in the 10th that drove in a run for a 6-5 lead. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run single off Blaine Hardy (0-1).

David Bednar (3-1) retired all six batters he faced in the ninth and 10th.

