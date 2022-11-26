LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Patrick Gardner’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Bucknell 60-54 in overtime on Saturday.

Gardner also contributed nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (2-4). Javon Cooley scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 9 from distance), and added 11 rebounds. Noah Harris shot 5 for 15, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Bison (4-3) were led in scoring by Xander Rice, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Alex Timmerman added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Bucknell. In addition, Elvin Edmonds IV finished with eight points and two steals.

