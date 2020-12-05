Mark Cavendish returns to Quick-Step team for 2021

WEVELGEM, Belgium (AP)Mark Cavendish, one of Britain’s most successful cyclists, has agreed to return to the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team for 2021.

The 35-year-old sprinter from the Isle of Man ”still has something to give,” the Belgian team said Saturday. He raced for Quick-Step from 2013-15.

”I have never hidden my affection for my time with the team and to me this genuinely feels like I am coming home,” Cavendish said. ”I can’t wait to be back in the Wolfpack.”

Cavendish’s 30 Tour de France stage wins put him second in the all-time list behind only Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish, who rode for the Bahrain-McLaren team last season, has 146 career victories but has struggled in recent years. In 2018, he took a break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time.

”We are happy to have him return to our family, as he is a leader and brings across a wealth of experience that he can share with our young riders, but at the same time we are confident he still has something to give to the team,” Quick-Step chief executive Patrick Lefevere said.

Quick-Step’s lineup includes world champion Julian Alaphilippe and rising star Remco Evenepoel.

