Marlins look for a franchise first: 4-game sweep of Braves

The visiting Miami Marlins will send left-hander Trevor Rogers to the mound to accomplish a feat that’s never occurred in franchise history — a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins are also seeking their fifth straight win overall in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Rogers (1-1, 1.80) will be opposed by Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (0-0, 4.35).

The Marlins beat the Braves 6-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday night to hand the Braves their fourth straight loss.

Rogers will be making his third start of the season. He outdueled Jacob deGrom in his last outing in New York when he fired six scoreless innings in the 3-0 win. Oddly enough, both of his career wins have come against deGrom.

Rogers made one appearance against the Braves in 2020 and allowed five runs in four innings, with six strikeouts.

“The kid is growing up in front of our eyes,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s got a good routine now. I think he learned a lot of lessons last year and he uses them. The guys who make adjustments in this league can be very good, and he makes them quick.”

Anderson got a no-decision in his last outing, which was against Philadelphia on Saturday. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Anderson is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA in two career appearances against Miami.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. continues his torrid hitting. He went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs — his fifth and sixth — three runs scored and four RBIs on Wednesday. Since April 6, Acuna is 19-for-35 (.543) with 12 extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and more walks (five) than strikeouts (three).

The Marlins continue to find their offense in different spots. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had three RBIs and Jesus Aguilar added two on Wednesday, with Aguilar upping his batting average to .353. Adam Duvall, who had two homers and matched a franchise record with seven RBIs on Tuesday, struck out four times on Wednesday.

The Braves placed two players on the injured list: left-handed starter Max Fried (right hamstring strain) and outfielder Cristian Pache (left groin strain).

Fried tweaked his hamstring while running the bases in Tuesday’s game. Fried was about to leave the game as a pitcher, but was allowed to hit for himself instead of causing the team to burn a pinch-hitter. Fried doubled and scored, but he was injured along the way.

“That was kind of a freak thing,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “You’d think if he was going to do it, he’d have done it coming out of the box and racing to second. This was just kind of a weird thing like last year when he sprained his ankle fielding a bunt. These things happen.”

Atlanta is hopeful that Fried will miss only one start. The Braves will likely replace him in the rotation with either Bryse Wilson or Kyle Wright. Until Fried’s spot in the rotation comes up again, Atlanta has recalled lefty Tucker Davidson to work out of the bullpen.

