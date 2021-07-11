Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI (AP)Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez set a major league recordby striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Lopez struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.

The 25-year-old righty broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018.

The second time around the batting order was not as kind to Lopez.

After getting Adrianza on a grounder to begin the fourth, Freeman broke up Lopez’s sensational start with a double and Albies and Arcia added RBI singles.

Lopez began the day with 102 strikeouts over 95 innings in 18 starts this season.

