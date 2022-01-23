Marquette tops No. 20 Xavier for sixth consecutive win

MILWAUKEE (AP)Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.

Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.

Xavier hit its first six shots of the second half, but was just 5 of 26 the rest of the way.

Darryl Morsell scored 19 and Kam Jones added 12 points for Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East), which shot 53% in the second half.

Scruggs had 13 points and Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel 12 each for Xavier (14-4, 4-3).

No. 3 ARIZONA 96, CALIFORNIA 71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Arizona past California.

Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12), while Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats are off to their best start since winning 21 straight to open the 2013-14 season. This season’s only loss came against then-No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 22.

Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points for the Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6).

No. 4 PURDUE 80, NORTHWESTERN 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help Purdue beat Northwestern.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward ”Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater. Painter and Lambert also are fifth in Big Ten history.

Purdue (16-3, 5-3) has won 10 straight in the series, turning away Northwestern once again despite playing without leading scorer Jaden Ivey because of an injured hip flexor. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey had 12 points apiece.

The Wildcats were led by Boo Buie with 17 points. Pete Nance and Robbie Beran each scored nine for Northwestern (9-8, 2-6), which has lost six of seven and has never won a road game against a top-five opponent.

No. 21 PROVIDENCE 69, BUTLER 62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and Providence held off Butler..

It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play. Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) and into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164).

Al Durham finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum added 10 points and six assists for the Friars in their second game back since taking a three-game pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Chuck Harris had 21 points for Butler (9-10, 2-6), which has lost four straight and six of its last seven conference games.

