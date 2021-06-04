Marshall AD Mike Hamrick moving into new role at school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick is stepping down at the end of the month to take on a new role at the school.

Hamrick will become special assistant to university president Jerome Gilbert for one year, the school said Friday.

Hamrick was hired in 2009 and became the second-longest serving athletic director at Marshall. He will now focus on fundraising and planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project.

”Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” Gilbert said.

Marshall’s men’s soccer team won the NCAA championship last month. In the 2018-19 school year, the football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and softball teams won postseason games, a first for the school.

Before coming to Marshall, Hamrick spent the previous six years as the athletic director at UNLV. He also was the AD at East Carolina and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Gilbert has appointed associate athletic director and chief of staff Jeff O’Malley as interim athletic director, effective July 1.

The move follows the exit in January of football coach Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed after 11 seasons despite being named Conference USA coach of the year. Alabama assistant Charles Huff was hired as Marshall’s coach that month.

Gilbert, too, is leaving. He said in April he would not seek an extension of his contract. He plans to step down in July 2022.