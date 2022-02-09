HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Jermaine Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 65-60 overtime win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Ques Glover had 18 points for Samford (15-9, 5-7 Southern Conference). Jacob Tryon added 13 points and four blocks. Jaron Rillie had eight rebounds.

B.J. Mack had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (14-11, 6-7). Max Klesmit added 15 points, his two free throws with six seconds left in regulation forcing overtime. Ryan Larson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Wofford defeated Samford 87-64 on Jan. 12.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com