Martinez leads Huskers past Fordham in 52-7 bounce-back win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and Nebraska broke away from Fordham in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.

Samori Toure caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a score as the Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from a loss at Illinois last week.

Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries, and the Huskers finished with 633 total yards.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with 30 tackles, the most in Division I since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.

The Rams (0-1) gouged the Huskers for 221 yards in the first two quarters. The Rams had 71 yards and one first down after half.

Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat threw three interceptions in Nebraska territory, and the Huskers converted each into touchdowns. Deontai Williams had two of the picks and he also blocked a field goal.

Fordham, playing an FBS opponent for the 10th time in 11 years, held its own into the second quarter. The Rams forced punts on two of Nebraska’s first three possessions and tied it 7-7 when Fotis Kokosioulis caught a pass over the middle and made a couple nice moves to finish a 31-yard touchdown.

Things started falling apart for the Rams when Nick Leinenweber attempted a tying 46-yard field goal. Williams blocked it, Leinenweber picked up the ball and dished it to lineman Anthony Diodato for a 2-yard loss.

Martinez’s short run finished a 69-yard touchdown drive for a 10-point lead, and after DeMorat threw his second interception, the Huskers went 83 yards in nine plays to go up 24-7 at half.

Martinez, 17 of 23 for 254 yards, led two touchdown drives in the third quarter before Logan Smothers entered for his first college snaps.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fordham: The Rams were on even terms with the Huskers for a while, got the experience of playing in one of the cathedrals of college football and pocketed a $500,000 guarantee.

Nebraska: This game against an overmatched FCS opponent does nothing to change the narrative from the loss at Illinois. The defense allowed seven plays of 15 yards or longer before clamping down after half, and Cam Taylor-Britt mishandled a punt for a second straight week.

UP NEXT

Fordham: The Rams host fellow FCS member Monmouth of the Big South on Sept. 11.

Nebraska: The Huskers host Buffalo on Sept. 11.

