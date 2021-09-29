Martínez scores 100th MLS goal to help Atlanta beat Miami

ATLANTA (AP)Josef Martinez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.

Martinez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).

Martinez did a stutter step on the penalty kick to get goalkeeper Nick Marsman diving the wrong way. The kick was awarded after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was called for a hand ball in the box.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.

SOUNDERS 3, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16, leading Seattle past San Jose.

Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Cristian Roldan also scored for Seattle. San Jose scored on Shane O’Neill’s own goal.

TIMBERS 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and Portland held on to beat Los Angeles FC.

Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.

Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC (9-12-6) four minutes earlier. Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland (13-10-4) in the final minute of the first half.

The Timbers have six victories in a seven-game unbeaten streak.

RAPIDS 3, AUSTIN FC 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) – William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season and the Rapids beat Austin FC.

Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).

Colorado (13-4-9) extended its undefeated streak to 12 games. Expansion Austin (6-17-4) has lost six of its last seven games.

Jonathan Lewis scored in first-half stoppage time, and Nicolas Mezquida and Auston Trusty scored 13 minutes apart early in the second half.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, GALAXY 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to lift Real Salt Lake past Los Angeles.

Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches.

Julio got a touch on Damir Kreilach’s long pass to get away from two defenders and he volleyed it inside the far post, past a diving Jonathan Bond. Kreilach opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 45th minute. Chicharito scored for the Galaxy in the 76th.

REVOLUTION 4, MONTREAL 1

MONTREAL (AP) – DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in MLS-leading New England’s victory over Montreal.

New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho’s own goal.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7).

ORLANDO CITY 2, NASHVILLE 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Orlando City picked up an own goal off a corner kick in extra time in the draw with Nashville.

Orlando City (10-8-9) cut it to 2-1 on Daryl Dike’s penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville (11-3-13) on a rebound off his penalty kick in the 11th minute, and Randall Leal scored in the 59th.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Daniel Salloi had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas.

Kansas City (14-6-7) has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas (6-13-9) lost its third straight game.

U.S. national team player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas.

UNION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and New York tied Philadelphia.

New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games.

Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia (10-7-9).

D.C. UNITED 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal the victory over Minnesota.

Ola Kamara and Julian Gressel also scored for D.C. United (12-11-4).

Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7).

FIRE 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) – Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and Chicago beat New York City for its first victory in a month.

Gabriel Slonina, 17, made two saves for his first win, second straight shutout and third in five starts for Chicago (7-15-6). New York City dropped to 11-10-6.

The game was played at SeatGeek Stadium, the Fire’s home from 2006-19, because the NFL’s Chicago Bears are playing Sunday at Soldier Field.

TORONTO FC 3, CINCINNATI 2

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati.

Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.

Ronald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).

WHITECAPS 0, DYNAMO 0, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) – Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ tie with Houston.

Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point in its bid to make the playoffs. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save.