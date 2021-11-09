Martinez scores 18 to carry Wagner past Hartford 77-59

NEW YORK (AP)Will Martinez scored 18 points with eight rebounds off the bench to carry Wagner to a 77-59 wire-to-wire win over Hartford on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Martinez made 8 of 10 shots. He added eight defensive rebounds.

Alex Morales had 15 points for Wagner. Raekwon Rogers added 10 points.

Jared Kimbrough had 13 points for the Hawks. Moses Flowers added 12 points.

