Martinez scores late, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

SEATTLE (AP)Josef Martinez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United tie the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak.

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martinez scored from the spot to make it 1-all.

Raul Ruidiaz headed home a corner kick by Joao Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidiaz has six goals this season.

NASHVILLE 1, AUSTIN FC 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC.

Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams.

With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020.

Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake made seven saves in Philadelphia’s victory over D.C. United.

Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to help Phildelphia improve to 3-2-2.

D.C. United dropped to 2-5-0.