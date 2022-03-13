RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Jordan Martinook broke a tie with 3:50 remaining, his first goal in 17 games, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday.

Martinook scored on a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s shot as a long shift was winding down.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his first game since March 3 after dealing with an undisclosed ailment, and Steven Lorentz and Sebastian Aho added goals for Carolina. The Hurricanes have at least a point in 13 straight home games, the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Derick Brassard scored his 200th NHL goal in the second period Philadelphia. The Flyers have a 11-game (0-9-2) road losing streak. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.

BLUES 7, PREDATORS 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Robert Thomas scored his second goal with 2:38 left and St. Louis beat Nashville for its second straight victory.

Thomas also had an assist, David Perron had two goals, including an empty-netter with 1:57 left, and Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. Brandon Saad and Torey Krug each had a goal and an assist.

Matt Duchene scored two goals, tying his career high with 31, and also had an assist for Nashville. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johnsen each had a goal.

BRUINS 3, COYOTES 2

BOSTON (AP) – Charlie Coyle scored with 3:21 left in the third period and Boston won for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Bruins won their 18th straight against the Coyotes, with the last loss coming on Oct. 9, 2010. The loss snapped Arizona’s season-high, four-game winning streak.

Craig Smith scored twice in the first period for Boston and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots. The Bruins are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, and Swayman improved 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Clayton Keller scored in the final second of the middle period for Arizona and Nick Ritchie scored early in the third as Arizona wiped out a 2-0 deficit. Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves.

DEVILS 2, DUCKS 1, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored in a shootout and Nico Daws stopped both Anaheim attempts to lead New Jersey.

Tatar also scored in regulation and Daws had 33 saves as New Jersey won three of the four games on its homestand.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and Anthony Stolarz made 39 saves. The Ducks have lost six of their last eight games.

BLACKHAWKS 6, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and Chicago rallied to beat Ottawa.

Down 2-0 after the first period, the Blackhawks scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots and Patrick Kane had three assists.

Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

FLAMES 3, RED WINGS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Elias Lindholm scored his career-high 30th goal and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his league-leading ninth shutout to lead Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who are 16-2-1 in their last 19.

Thomas Greiss finished with 40 saves for Detroit, which has lost five straight (0-4-1).

KRAKEN 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) – Marcus Johansson scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Seattle.

Johansson also had two assists, and Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann had goals in regulation for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout.

Seattle’s Adam Larsson forced overtime when he redirected a pass by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki into his own net with 2:12 left in regulation. Suzuki got credit for the goal.

Michael Pezzetta and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

RANGERS 7, STARS 4

DALLAS (AP) – Artemi Panarin had a goal and two of his three assists during New York’s four-goal first period and the Rangers beat Dallas.

Greg McKegg, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of six. K’Andre Miller and Dryden each had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.

Esa Lindell had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has lost two straight after a four-game win streak. Roope Hintz and John Klingberg each had two assists and Jake Oettinger finished with 22 saves on 28 shots.

SHARKS 5, KINGS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Tomas Hertl scored two goals, Timo Meier had a goal and two assists and San Jose beat Los Angeles again.

Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto also scored, and Brent Burns and Nick Bonino each had two assists to help the Sharks win consecutive games – both against the Kings – for the first time in two months. Adin Hill had 29 saves in his first appearance in more than a month to pick up his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

Cal Peterson had 22 saves for Los Angeles, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at home to San Jose on Thursday night.

OILERS 4, LIGHTNING 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid scored twice and Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots as Edmonton beat Tampa Bay.

Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and moved into third place in the Pacific Division. Tyson Barrie added two assists.

Zach Bogosian scored for the two-time defending champion Lightning, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Brian Elliott finished with 45 saves.