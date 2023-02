Athens, Texas (KETK)- The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs were in the 2A Region 3 championship game taking on their district rival Lapoynor. The Lady Mustangs jumped out early and scored often beating the Lady Flyers 58-25 to advance state tournament.

Prosper, Texas- The Winnsboro Lady Raiders were in the 3A regional championship game against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. The Lady Raiders pulled out the 56-36 win to advance to back-to-back state tournaments.