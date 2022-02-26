ATHENS, TEXAS- The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs were in battle with the Douglass Lady Indians Saturday at Athens High School. Both teams traded buckets back and forth before Martins Mill took control late in the game and came away with a 64-51 win. Players say its a dream come true to make it back to the state tournament.

COMMERCE, TEXAS- The Brownsboro Bearettes took on the Dallas Lincoln Lady Tigers and battled to the very end to pull out a big 45-39 win. It was a special moment for the entire Brownsboro community, but especially for this group of seniors.

PONDER, TEXAS- The Winnsboro Lady Raiders got a big 63-55 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs.

Congratulations to all of our East Texas Teams moving on.