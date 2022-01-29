BEN WHEELER, TX (KETK)- The Martins Mill lady Mustangs took on the Frankston Maidens in district action Friday night. The Lady Mustangs dominated in this one winning 77-27, Head coach Tommy Cross and Celsur talk about how important it is, for this team to stay in a rhythm.

“By halftime I think we kind of got going but early on some of that was we were tight and not ready to play. It was a big district game for us and some of those shots don’t fall early on but as the game went on you noticed they started falling more and more,” says Head Coach Tommy Cross.

“Like Coach Cross said you just have to keep shooting the ball, you have to forget your one shot and you have to go in and focus on the next one, Clean mind…. I feel like we pushed through adversity that’s what good teams do, you have to face adversity and you have to push through it and work as a team,” adds Jada Celsur.