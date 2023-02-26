Athens, Texas (KETK)- After hours of practice and a long season of games the Martins Mill Lady Mustangs are heading back to the state tournament after a 58-25 win over Lapoynor.

We caught up with the girls after the game, and they shared their reactions.

As the final buzzer sounds the Martins Mill lady Mustangs dynasty continues as they punch their ticket to the state tournament for 16th time in 18 years according to the UIL.

“I think I have tried my hardest. This is what I’ve been wanting to do since freshmen year and I’ve gotten a great opportunity to play with all of these girls and I’m just happy to be here and be apart of everything,” says guard Zoe Venrick.

“I’m so excited its an amazing feeling, especially my last year, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” adds forward Libby Rodgers.

“I’m so excited, I’ve been the past two years but we’ve come up short and I’m just excited to get a third opportunity to take it all home this year,” tells guard Kate Lindsey.

Head coach Jay Bruce is in his first year with the team and he says these girls battled through adversity in the first part of the season to push them to the region championship.

“It means everything to me, its a great group of kids like I said earlier in the year we kind of struggled and people kind of wrote them off and said they don’t play together as a team or they’re not the same Martins Mill that they’ve been before and the way they came together and the fact that they are getting to do this behind me, It means a lot to me for them,” explains Head Coach Jay Bruce.

“We played some of the best teams one through four a, five a and this is what they prepared us for moments like this pressure and that’s what Tenaha gave us and that’s also what Lapoynor gave us so that just prepared us for yesterday and today,” adds Rodgers.

Throughout this nice run the lady mustangs are playing fundamental basketball moving the ball around to get open looks. Coach Bruce is telling these girls to pass up a good shot for a great shot.

“For this group we have been preaching it to them all year, just make the extra pass be unselfish about however many points you score is how many points Martins Mill has on the board like tonight we had 58 so everybody scored 58 points and so that’s kind of our team thing so they’ve bought into it. When they’re unselfish they are hard to beat for sure,” declares Coach Bruce.

“We know that we have 5 threats on the court at all times so why not let the most open person shoot the ball,” says Rodgers.

“I think we all have really strong bonds together and we always have fun together so I think we all want each other to succeed,” smiles Venrick.

Martins Mill’s defense was flying around all tournament long to push them to another state appearance.

“We always have been told effort wins games and we know no matter how we play on defense, defense wins games not offense so if we have a rough offensive game we stick to defense and grind through it,” exclaims Lindsey.

“Defense wins championships because every night we know our defense can win because that’s something can rely on. Our shots my not always fall but defense is something we can do so we locked in on that and honed in on that,” declares Rodgers.

One thing is for certain and two things are for sure the Martins Mill and Ben Wheeler community is going to show up for their Mustangs.

“It means the world Martins Mill is such a unique community, everyone supports everyone and its a big family,” tells Lindsey.

Congratulations coach and ladies on a great season and we look forward to seeing bring home a state title.