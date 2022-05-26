OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ian Petrutz singled to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th inning before being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 11th as top-seeded Maryland survived an upset bid by No. 8 seed Indiana for a 6-5 victory in the first round of the weather-delayed Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Maryland (45-10), which posted the best regular-season record in program history and came in on a seven-game win streak, advances to play the winner of the nightcap between No. 4 seed Illinois and 10th-seeded Michigan on Friday. Indiana (25-31) will play the loser of the nightcap on Friday.

The Terrapins took a 4-0 lead on Nick Lorusso’s RBI single in the first inning and run-scoring doubles by Bobby Zmarziak, Kevin Keister and Chris Alleyne in the fourth.

Phillip Glasser drove in the first run for the Hoosiers with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth. Indiana knotted the score at 4 in the seventh. Carter Mathison led off with a home run. Matthew Ellis followed with a single, Tyler Doanes drew a one-out walk and both runners moved up a base on a passed ball. Ellis scored and Doanes moved up a base on a balk and Glasser capped the three-run inning with an RBI single.

Indiana took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th. Pinch-hitter Evan Goforth led off with a walk, Glasser followed with a single and a sacrifice bunt by Bobby Whalen advanced the runners. Hunter Jessee reached on a fielder’s choice with Goforth beating the throw home. The call was upheld after a video review.

Maryland tied it at 5 in the 10th when Zmarziak led off with a double and scored on Petrutz’s single to right field.

The Terps scored the winning run in the 11th when Matt Shaw led off with a double and took third on a bunt single by Troy Schreffler. Maxwell Costas was hit by a pitch from Indiana reliever Jack Perkins to load the bases. Perkins struck out Zmarziak for the first out, but hit Petrutz on a 0-1 pitch to force in the winning run.

—

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25