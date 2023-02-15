COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Maryland has hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator.

Sumlin, who was also a head coach at Houston, will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He’ll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense.

Sumlin went 35-17 at Houston from 2008-11 and 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He was just 9-20 at Arizona before being fired in 2020.

Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

”Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s joining our program,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. ”My relationship with Kevin goes back over 25 years. He has a tremendous football mind, along with a proven track record of developing players and winning at the highest levels.”

Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas this offseason.

