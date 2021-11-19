Masic scores 13 to lift Maine over Maine-Fort Kent 75-43

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ORONO, Maine (AP)Vukasin Masic had 13 points as Maine romped past NAIA-member Maine-Fort Kent 75-43 on Friday night.

Ata Turgut had seven assists for Maine (2-2) and Byron Ireland grabbed six rebounds.

Kristians Feierbergs, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with nine points per game, finished 1 for 5.

Aiden Grady had 11 points for the Bengals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

