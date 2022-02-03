PROVO, Utah (AP)Yauhen Massalski had 16 points and 13 rebounds as San Francisco beat BYU 73-59 on Thursday night.

Gabe Stefanini and Khalil Shabazz added 15 points each for the Dons.

Jamaree Bouyea had 13 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (18-5, 5-3 West Coast Conference).

Alex Barcello had 25 points for the Cougars (17-7, 5-4). Seneca Knight added 12 points. Atiki Ally Atiki had 10 points and four blocks.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Cougars’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

BYU defeated San Francisco 71-69 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com