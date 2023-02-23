GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Trenton Massner scored 34 points to lead Western Illinois over North Dakota 81-70 on Thursday.

Massner added six rebounds and seven assists for the Leathernecks (16-12, 9-8 Summit League). Alec Rosner shot 5 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Quinlan Bennett recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field.

Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-12). B.J. Omot added 16 points and two blocks for North Dakota. In addition, Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.