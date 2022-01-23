Mast scores 20 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 70-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 20 points as Bradley defeated Southern Illinois 70-62 on Saturday night.

Terry Roberts had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (10-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Malevy Leons had eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had 19 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (10-9, 3-4). Marcus Domask added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51