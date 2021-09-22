MATCHDAY: Barcelona looks to rebound, Napoli eyes win streak

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

SPAIN

Still in crisis, Barcelona visits Cadiz in the Spanish league as it tries to rebound from consecutive setbacks – a draw against Granada in the league and a loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The match comes a day after coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference by reading a prepared statement that called for patience while practically dismissing the team’s chances of achieving any significant results this season. Winless Granada hosts Real Sociedad and Real Betis visits Osasuna.

ITALY

Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in Napoli’s last two matches spread between the Europa League and Serie A. The 21-year-old Nigeria striker possesses height, speed and skill and has been a big reason behind Napoli’s perfect start to Serie A. The Partenopei look to make it five wins in five matches when they visit a Sampdoria team that held defending champion Inter Milan to a draw this month. Also, Roma hopes to bounce back from its first defeat under Jose Mourinho when it hosts Udinese; while Lazio visits Torino.

—

