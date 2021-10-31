MATCHDAY: Benitez hoping to end Everton slump in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Rafa Benitez needs a swift response from his Everton players against Wolverhampton after three losses from their last five Premier League matches, including last weekend’s surprise 5-2 collapse to Watford. The Spaniard’s appointment at Goodison Park in the offseason was questioned by many Everton fans given his past with rival Liverpool. Wolves go into the game at Molineux in fine form after picking up 10 points from the last 12 available under new manager Bruno Lage. Wolves’ upturn in form has been aided by the performances of summer signing Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korea forward, who is on loan from German club Leipzig, has struck four times in his last six league matches.

SPAIN

Rayo Vallecano tries to keep its momentum from a win against Barcelona when it hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Promoted Rayo is near the top of the standings and will be looking to win for the sixth straight time at home this season. Celta, sitting not far from the relegation zone, is coming off a loss to Real Sociedad. It has lost three of its last four league matches. Winless Levante hosts Granada in a match between teams near the bottom. Granada has only one win so far.

ITALY

Bologna and Cagliari meet in Serie A with both coming off the back of two successive defeats, but against teams with aspirations of finishing in the top four. Bologna is much better placed than Cagliari and only two late goals saw it lose to AC Milan despite being reduced to nine men. Bologna conceded two penalties in its loss at Napoli. Cagliari is bottom of the table, with only six points from 10 matches.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports