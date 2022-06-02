A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Titleholder France starts its new campaign with a home game against Denmark in Group 1 of top-tier League A. Security issues have been the main topic in France in the buildup to the match after the organizational chaos that marred the Champions League final last week at the same Stade de France venue. France’s interior minister has admitted mistakes and said more police officers will be deployed to guarantee public security. France coach Didier Deschamps has warned that the world champions might lack stamina on the field, with many players having not been in action for about three weeks. Croatia is up against Austria in the same group of the biennial Nations League. Also in the top tier, Group 4 features an attractive matchup between Belgium and the Netherlands. It is now 25 years and eight games since the Oranje’s last win over Belgium. In League C, it’s Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan and Belarus vs. Slovakia. In League D, Latvia plays Andorra and Liechtenstein faces Moldova.

