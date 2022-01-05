MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Napoli; Atlético plays in Copa

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ITALY

The Italian league resumes after a two-week winter break with Juventus hosting Napoli in the marquee match amid a full slate of games. Coronavirus infections are limiting squads, however, with about 10% of players in Serie A positive, including Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Last-place Salernitana, which hosts Venezia, is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19. Serie A leader Inter Milan visits Bologna and second-place AC Milan hosts Roma. Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75% to 50% following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are among top-flight teams facing lower-division opponents in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-32. Diego Simeone’s Atletico plays at third-tier Rayo Majadahonda. Sevilla is at second-division Zaragoza, and Bilbao visits fourth-division Atletico Mancha. Bilbao is trying to reach its third straight cup final after losing the past two. Villarreal also hosts Gijon, while Elche is at second-division leader Almeria.

