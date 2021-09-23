MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich takes on promoted Fürth

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits promoted Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga looking for another big win. Bayern beat the other promoted team in the league, Bochum, 7-0 last week with two goals by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Bayern is top of the league – level on points with Wolfsburg – and has 20 goals from five Bundesliga games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could have next week’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv in mind when selecting his team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51