MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Arsenal meet again in League Cup

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Three days after meeting at Anfield in the Premier League, Liverpool and Arsenal return to the same stadium for a fourth-round match in the English League Cup. Indeed, it will be the fourth game between the teams in the space of 2 1/2 months, having also met in the league in mid-July and the Community Shield at the end of August – matches won by Arsenal. Liverpool won 3-1 on Monday, but both teams are likely to look vastly different for the cup match as they give squad players a chance. Fulham visits Brentford in a repeat of last season’s second-tier Championship playoff final, which Fulham won at Wembley Stadium to secure its return to the Premier League. Aston Villa hosts second-tier Stoke in the other match. The quarterfinal draw will take place after the three matches.

SPAIN

Barcelona visits unbeaten Celta Vigo to try to win its second in a row to start the season. Teenage forward Ansu Fati, who scored twice in the opening rout of Villarreal, is expected to be back in the starting lineup, along with Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. Sevilla goes for its second league victory when it hosts Levante, while Athletic Bilbao plays against promoted Cadiz.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Tottenham plays the third match of its four-game streak over eight days when Maccabi Haifi visits in the qualifying playoffs. Jose Mourinho’s side played in the Premier League on Sunday, the English League Cup on Tuesday, and is also scheduled to be away to Manchester United back in the league on Sunday. AC Milan must travel to Portugal to play Rio Ave in an effort to reach the main draw. There are 21 matches in total, including AEK Athens vs. Wolfsburg and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers vs. Galatasaray.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports