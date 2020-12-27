MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks to move 5 points clear in EPL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Florida coach Dan Mullen has fired two defensive assistants in the wake of the unit’s worst season in more than a hundred years.

Mullen parted ways with secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, the person said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the moves hadn’t been made public. 247Sports first reported the firings.