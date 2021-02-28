MATCHDAY: Madrid looks to stay close to Atlético in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Defending champion Real Madrid hopes to move back within three points of Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid with a win at home over fifth-place Real Sociedad. Atletico will have a game in hand over Madrid when they meet at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next Sunday. Madrid has won five consecutive matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 win at Atalanta in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

Southampton is winless in eight Premier League games as it visits Everton, which is coming off a long-awaited victory over city rival Liverpool. Preparing to host Southampton, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is worried about his team’s form at home. Everton has won only four of 12 matches at Goodison Park, taking one point from the last 15 available on home soil. The away form has carried Everton into the push for European qualification, including the 2-0 win at Liverpool in the derby last weekend.

—

